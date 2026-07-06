Bellingham powers 10-man England past Mexico, into World Cup quarters

MEXICO CITY: Jude Bellingham's double inflicted a rare defeat on Mexico at the Estadio Azteca as 10-man England won a nerve-racking World Cup classic 3-2 on Sunday to reach the quarter-finals.

Harry Kane also scored from the penalty spot as the Three Lions overcame Jarell Quansah's red card, high altitude and a fervent home support to keep their quest for a first major tournament win in 60 years alive.

England have relied on Bellingham and Kane throughout the tournament and that duo have carried them into a last eight showdown with Erling Haaland's Norway.

"When the going gets tough, they never give up, they never lose belief. It was one step more," said England boss Thomas Tuchel.

"We need to take this in. This is Azteca, it's Mexico, a crazy game. We left everything out there, every single one of us. We need to take this in, now it's full steam ahead."

Bellingham struck twice in 98 seconds in the first half to condemn Mexico to just a third defeat in 90 matches at the Azteca.

Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez reduced the Mexican arrears but they fell short of a place in the quarter-finals.

Victory also helped to erase some of England's nightmarish memories at the Azteca in the quarter-finals of the 1986 World Cup when Diego Maradona scored a double for Argentina, including the infamous "Hand of God" goal.