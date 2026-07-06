Haaland knocks Brazil out of World Cup as Norway reach quarters

EAST RUTHERFORD: Erling Haaland scored two late goals to send Norway through to a first World Cup quarter-final with a stunning 2-1 win over Brazil that condemned the five-time champions to their earliest exit since 1990.

Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland produced a sensational display and saved a first-half penalty from Bruno Guimaraes before Haaland struck twice in the last 11 minutes to shock Brazil at MetLife Stadium.

Neymar pulled a goal back deep into stoppage time with Brazil's second spot-kick of the match, his final contribution in a record-breaking international career, but one that ultimately never delivered World Cup glory.

Haaland's brace took him level with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe on seven goals for the tournament as Norway booked a showdown against either co-hosts Mexico or England in Miami on July 11.

For Brazil, who hired Carlo Ancelotti in a bid to end a 24-year World Cup drought, it is the sixth straight tournament where they have been knocked out by European opposition.

The last time Brazil failed to reach at least the quarter-finals came 36 years ago, when they lost 1-0 to arch-rivals Argentina in the last 16.

"This is just an insane day," said Haaland. "It is one of the most insane days in Norwegian history."

Gabriel Martinelli was rewarded for scoring the stoppage-time winner against Japan in the previous round, as the Arsenal winger replaced the injured Lucas Paqueta in the lone change to Brazil's line-up.

Patrick Berg thought he had given Norway the lead inside three minutes, but his effort was ruled out for offside in the build-up.