'Our game, not theirs': Klopp slams FIFA's Balogun decision

Former Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp on Monday slammed FIFA's decision to overturn US striker Folarin Balogun's suspension, which reportedly took place after an intervention from US President Donald Trump.

Balogun was set to miss Monday's last-16 knockout clash with Belgium having picked up a red card in his previous match, but FIFA on Sunday suspended the ban for a year, making the forward eligible to play.

Sources told AFP Trump personally called FIFA President Gianni Infantino, asking him to review Balogun's punishment.

Former Liverpool manager Klopp, who is set to become the next Germany manager after Julian Nagelsmann's resignation on Friday, hit out at the decision.

"It's a red card, even if it's a shame because Balogun can't play, but it's there in the rules," Klopp said.

"This is our game, not theirs... If Trump and Infantino really worked this all out between themselves, that's crazy. It calls everything into question...

"These two individuals, neither of whom has a clue about football, shouldn't have anything to do with it," the 59-year-old added.

Balogun, 25, was shown straight a red card after a VAR review showed him stepping on the foot of a Bosnia defender in the US's 2-0 last-32 win.

FIFA's regulations state a red card automatically triggers a one-match ban, which cannot be appealed.

But a rule in the FIFA statues allows the governing body to "fully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary measure", essentially amounting to a veto over refereeing decisions.