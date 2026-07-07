Messi leads Argentina's stunning 3-2 comeback against Egypt to reach World Cup quarter-finals

ATLANTA: Argentina staged a stunning comeback from 2-0 down to avoid crashing out of the World Cup at the hands of Egypt on Tuesday, as Lionel Messi played his part in a 3-2 win to reach the quarter-finals.

The holders looked down and out when goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Ziko, either side of Messi having a penalty saved, put the Pharaohs in sight of a historic victory in Atlanta.

However, Cristian Romero's header sparked the comeback as Argentina struck three times in the final 11 minutes plus stoppage time.

Messi smashed home the equaliser to score for a ninth consecutive World Cup game and retake the lead for the Golden Boot with eight this tournament.

Enzo Fernandez completed the turnaround with a superb header two minutes into stoppage time.

At the end, Messi shed tears of joy as he embraced his teammates.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said: "I'm really emotional right now. What a group of players, man."

Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shoubir, who had an inspired game, was heartbroken. "We were so close to victory," he said. "Small details make the difference in the big games. We're sad because we had the match in our hands."

Egypt were left furious after a number of controversial calls went against them, including a disallowed second-half goalf, and a member of their coaching staff was red-carded after the winning goal.