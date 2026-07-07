Belgium thrash USA to end World Cup dream and set up Spain showdown

LOS ANGELES: Belgium brought the United States' World Cup party to a shattering halt on Monday, thrashing the tournament co-hosts 4-1 to set up a quarter-final showdown with Spain.

Charles De Ketelaere scored twice, Hans Vanaken punished a goalkeeping howler, and substitute Romelu Lukaku added a fourth to settle a last-16 clash that had been overshadowed by the pre-match uproar surrounding US striker Folarin Balogun.

Balogun, named in US coach Mauricio Pochettino's starting line-up after FIFA suspended a one-game ban following lobbying by US President Donald Trump, was largely anonymous throughout Monday's knockout tie at Seattle's Lumen Field.

Instead, a rampant Belgium ruthlessly dismantled the USA's hopes of reaching a first World Cup quarter-final in 24 years, in a bitterly disappointing end to a campaign that had captivated the host nation.

De Ketelaere fired Belgium ahead after nine minutes, and although Malik Tillman's deflected free-kick leveled it in the 31st-minute, the US fightback was shortlived.

De Ketelaere headed Belgium back in front in the 33rd minute, and Vanaken made it 3-1 in the 57th minute after a dreadful blunder by US goalkeeper Matt Freese, who was dispossessed after charging out of his penalty area to clear.

Veteran striker Lukaku piled on the misery with a fourth in stoppage time.

The defeat capped a tumultuous 24 hours for the World Cup co-hosts, who were lifted by FIFA's shock reprieve of Balogun on Sunday -- a decision which brought widespread condemnation across the football world.

Belgium football chiefs had challenged Balogun's eligibility for the game earlier on Monday but saw their appeal dismissed out of hand by FIFA.