Escape to victory: How Messi & Co turned things around against Egypt in last 10 minutes

He got one right and Romero, part of the leadership group, pounced on it to signal lift-off. If that was momentary relief, the equaliser brought the roof down. Argentina, who had thrown on multiple attacking players by this time, were piling on the pressure when Lautaro Martinez headed wide after Messi had set him up with another cross. Moments later, the 39-year-old thought it was best if he himself finished it, The Egypt defence didn't clear their lines and and the loose ball was sent Messi's way by Gonzalo Montiel. On his favoured left foot from close range, there was only ever going to be one result. An eighth goal this tournament.

All of Egypt's momentum had been killed inside five minutes and they were suddenly chasing the game. Their last hope — dragging the game into extra-time — ended after a swift attacking move initially engineered by Julian Alvarez. It was finished by Enzo Fernandez to spark scenes of delirium both on the ground and in the stands. Egypt went in search of an equaliser but the Albiceleste hung on grimly.

'La cuarta Estrella (The Fourth Star)' has been the popular song of choice wherever Argentine fans have congregated in the US over the last month. In pubs and in grounds, on main roads and in walkways, they have hummed this incessantly.

A few of the lines when translated, go like this. "I want to see the fourth star. Shine on the shirt. I am Argentinian from the cradle. To the grave. For the Malvinas. For Diego. For Leo's last (World Cup)..."

That very nearly ended on Tuesday.