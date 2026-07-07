FIFA praises World Cup referee who Trump claimed was ‘suspect’ after red card for Balogun

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla.: FIFA has defended the reputation of World Cup referee Raphael Claus in rare pushback on comments by US President Donald Trump, who questioned his integrity for sending off Folarin Balogun.

Trump suggested on Monday at the White House, without elaborating, that the 46-year-old Brazilian was “a little bit suspect if you check his past.”

Claus red-carded Balogun against Bosnia-Herzegovina last week, setting off a furor that saw Trump intervene with FIFA to ensure the United States forward could play against Belgium late Monday.

FIFA praised Claus, who is working at his second World Cup, in a statement published before the US 4-1 loss that sent Belgium to the quarterfinals.

“Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated the highest standards of professionalism and integrity,” FIFA said, calling Claus “one of the world’s leading professional referees and a valued member” of its team of World Cup match officials.

FIFA made no similar statement in public support of Somali referee Omar Artan, who US authorities denied entry to the country last month ahead of the tournament.

Like Artan, Claus has refereed the final of a top-tier competition in his home continent before being picked among the 52 referees by FIFA for this World Cup.