'Not worthy of her position': Mbappe condemns racist abuse by Paraguayan senator after World Cup clash

WALTHAM: Kylian Mbappe on Monday labelled a Paraguayan senator "despicable" and "not worthy of her position" after she racially abused the France captain on social media after the World Cup last-16 clash between the countries at the weekend.

Mbappe's reaction came after Celeste Amarilla attacked the Real Madrid superstar in the wake of Saturday's game in Philadelphia, a bad-tempered affair which France won 1-0.

"Mrs Celeste Amarilla, you are a despicable woman and not worthy of your position," Mbappe wrote on X.

"You do not represent Paraguay, the country that has sweated passion and honour throughout the competition.

"Through your lack of awareness and your uninhibited racism, the entire world has already forgotten your team's run and historic effort at this World Cup," he added.