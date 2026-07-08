2026 FIFA World Cup: Eight teams remain in the hunt for glory

The World Cup is down to just eight teams, with a heavyweight line-up set to do battle in the quarter-finals from Thursday.

AFP Sport looks at the match-ups, all of which are taking place in the United States.

France v Morocco

Imperious France have lived up to their billing as World Cup favourites, sweeping through the group stage and swatting aside Sweden before edging past Paraguay in the last 16.

It is difficult to see any team keeping Didier Deschamps' men quiet, given their embarrassment of riches in attack, including Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola and the wonderfully creative Michael Olise.

But unbeaten Morocco will not be fazed by facing the two-time world champions after seeing off the Netherlands on penalties and crushing co-hosts Canada 3-0 in the last 16.

The North African team will have revenge on their minds in Boston after they lost to France in the semi-finals four years ago in Qatar.

The Atlas Lions created history by becoming the first African team to progress to the last four in 2022 and will be keen to match that feat.

Spain v Belgium

In beating Portugal 1-0 on Monday, Spain became the first team in tournament history to record six consecutive World Cup clean sheets.

Luis de la Fuente's European champions do not always set pulses racing but they are strikingly efficient and comfortable on the ball.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has netted just once in five games but Mikel Oyarzabal has scored four times, including twice in a 3-0 win against Austria in the last 32.

Belgium go into the match in Los Angeles on the back of a 4-1 thumping of co-hosts the United States.

That came after they rallied from two goals down in the last 32 to beat Senegal 3-2 in extra-time.

The World Cup is likely the last hurrah for the remainder of the nation's so-called Golden Generation, including Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, who will be desperate to leave the stage on a high.