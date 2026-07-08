A Cairo coffee house erupts, then goes silent as Egypt’s World Cup run meets Argentina

CAIRO: The small coffee house in Cairo was turned Tuesday into a tiny stadium.

Several hundred people, mostly men and boys as young as 7, gathered around wall-mounted screens ahead of the kickoff whistle.

The scene played out across the soccer-mad nation as Egypt faced the defending World Cup champion in the round-of-16 fixture in Atlanta.

It was a historic day for millions of Egyptians even after their national team’s adventure reached its end with Tuesday’s 2-3 loss to Argentina.

“It’s a brutal scenario,” Ahmed Saadany, a teacher, reflected after the game. “The journey shouldn’t have ended that way.”

With their own star Mohamed Salah, Egypt reached the round of 16 by beating Australia 4-2 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw in the round of 32 on Friday.

The Pharaohs advanced to the knockout stages — their first ever — after securing the second place in the Group G, behind Belgium.

Preparations for the game started well ahead of the kickoff at 7 p.m. local time. Rows of plastic and wooden chairs faced wall-mounted TV screens as fans flocked into hundreds of thousands of coffee houses and fan-zones across Egypt.

In squares and main thoroughfares, vendors were seen selling Egyptian flags, whistles and fan paraphernalia in preparation for the game.

Throughout the day, Egyptian flags were seen fluttering over vehicles and balconies, with debates on television and in public spaces, like coffee houses and markets, centering for days around the national team’s performance and its anticipated game against Argentina.

“Overall, the performance was excellent,” said Hassan Shehata, taking his seat in a packed coffee house in Cairo ahead of Tuesday’s game. “We’re developing. We play and compete.”