Indian Super League secures full season after clubs win rights deal

NEW DELHI: India's top-flight football competition will return with a full season after a year of uncertainty, with clubs taking control of its commercial operations under a new agreement announced Wednesday.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) said it would retain administrative authority over the Indian Super League (ISL), while its 14 clubs would manage sponsorship, marketing and other commercial rights.

"We are giving the clubs the commercial rights for this league and the AIFF will hold on to the administrative and all the important aspects," AIFF deputy general secretary M. Satyanarayan told reporters in New Delhi.

"We are committed to make this league the best in Asia and we have been getting cooperation from the clubs and the sports ministry," he added.

The 2026-27 ISL season is scheduled to kick off on September 4 and will be played in its usual home and away format.

Launched in 2014 with backing of international stars including former Italy striker Alessandro Del Piero, the franchise-based ISL was designed to revitalise Indian football and attract new audiences.

The league was thrown into turmoil last year after the expiry of a rights agreement between the AIFF and Football Sports Development Limited, the company that had operated the competition since its launch.

But the competition has struggled to maintain momentum, with television ratings falling and sponsorship interest weakening in recent years.

The challenges have mirrored the fortunes of India's national men's team, which is ranked a dismal 138th in the latest FIFA standings.