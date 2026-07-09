EXPLAINED: Two debatable incidents that changed epic Egypt-Argentina match in FIFA World Cup

But the VAR has complete remit and agency to wind back to when possession was won by Egypt and to look for any 'clear and obvious' infringements that may have been missed by the on-field referee. In this example, Egypt regained possession after Martinez lost the ball. Ultimately, VAR ruled that he was fouled by Marwan Attia, a light tug off the shirt as well as minor contact on the defender's toe.

In decades past, football's lawmakers and players may have come to view those incidents as 'normal' in a contact sport'. In a world of VAR, those things itself have been redefined. Was it enough for the VAR to intervene by inviting the on-field referee to have a look at the clips again? Only he can answer that, but this hasn't been in line with how these incidents have been refereed in this World Cup so far. There has generally not been a propensity to re-ref movements via the VAR booth.

Also, in some European leagues, they may have judged the beginning of the attacking phase differently. For example, the Premier League may not have wound back over 10 seconds to arrive at this decision but that doesn't mean this is some gotcha moment to claim there's some mass conspiracy.