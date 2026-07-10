Getting Haaland to India is my dream, says Norwegian star's business partner

BENGALURU: OVER the last month or so, a long-haired Norwegian has stolen the hearts and minds of people across the globe. Erling Haaland may have scored a ton of goals for Man City in the Premier League since 2022, but his exploits at the ongoing World Cup are what have put him front and centre in the minds of people.

His vlogs on YouTube, his self-deprecatory ways and the way he has connected with fans on Snapchat have won him new admirers, including in India. In a clip that has since gone viral since it was published before Norway's pre-quarterfinal against Brazil, Diljit Dosanjh, an Indian megastar, says: 'I don't watch football. I don't know anything about football. The only thing that I know is there are football matches going on and there is this one guy with long hair, who walks in style. I have only seen his reels."