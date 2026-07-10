Morocco again knocked out of World Cup by France 2-0, this time in the quarterfinals

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.: France did it to Morocco again at the World Cup.

For the second straight tournament, Morocco was ousted by the French 2-0 — this time in the quarterfinals on Thursday at Gillette Stadium, four years after losing by the same score in the semifinals.

With very few attacking chances, Morocco landed only one shot on goal, and that came in the 82nd minute while already trailing by two goals.

It was the same ending as in Qatar, when the Atlas Lions became the first African team to reach the semifinals at a World Cup.

“The future will be bright if we continue like this, but that doesn’t mean we didn’t want to win today. Of course, we wanted to win today,” Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi said through a translator. “We did everything we could to win, but we faced a very difficult opponent. It’s a disappointment, of course, but we’ll keep working for the future.”

The Atlas Lions’ best chance came when midfielder Azzedine Ounahi had a shot from the edge of the box but goalkeeper Mike Maignan made a diving stop, knocking the ball away and, essentially, ending the hopes of Morocco.

“They had no real forwards using their speed in the wide areas,” France coach Didier Deschamps said. “We were possessing the ball, they had no way to be dangerous to us.”

It wasn’t like Morocco didn’t make a hard push at this year’s World Cup. They recruited talented 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi, who could have been playing with France’s youth teams. He was born in Senlis, an hour north of Paris, and after representing France in every age group possible, he switched allegiance.