Courtois backs Lammens to bounce back after World Cup blunder

LOS ANGELES: Thibaut Courtois rallied behind Belgium substitute goalkeeper Senne Lammens on Friday after the Manchester United stopper's agonising late blunder gifted Spain a 2-1 victory in their World Cup quarter-final.

Real Madrid star Courtois exited the game in the 71st minute after complaining of a muscular problem, making way for 24-year-old understudy Lammens at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

But Lammens' appearance off the bench ended in calamity, when he failed to deal with a long-range strike from Pau Cubarsi, and Mikel Merino pounced to blast in an 88th-minute winner for Spain.

Courtois, 34, who revealed to reporters that he had wanted to stay on the field before being subbed off, offered sympathy to Lammens.

"I gave him a big hug. He's a great goalkeeper. You only get stronger from this," Courtois said of his teammate.

"Eventually you cannot say much more to him or give him much more advice. He is a strong guy, strong personality. I'm sure he'll be fine.

"You know, he will have some holidays and then regroup in Manchester and have a great season."