Manchester City sign teenage winger Jeremy Monga on five-year deal

LONDON: Manchester City have signed teenage winger Jeremy Monga from Leicester on a five-year deal, the Premier League giants announced Saturday.

Monga made his English top-flight debut for the Foxes aged just 15 and has joined City despite interest from other leading clubs.

The 17-year-old played 37 times for Leicester and was also the youngest player to start a game for the club.

No fee has been disclosed but Monga's move is reported to be worth £10 million ($13 million) with add-ons on a contract which will take him through to 2031.

Monga becomes the third English player to join Manchester City during the current transfer window, as new manager Enzo Maresca looks to refresh the squad, following the arrivals of goalkeeper Pierce Charles and club-record signing Elliot Anderson.

Monga featured for the first time in the top flight as a second-half substitute in Leicester's 3-0 defeat by Newcastle in April 2025 under Ruud van Nistelrooy and made his first start in the League Cup against Huddersfield in August 2025.

The England under-19 international is also the third-youngest player to feature in the Premier League behind Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman.

"When I became aware that Manchester City were interested, I knew instantly this was the right choice for me," Monga told his new club's website.

"For any young footballer, to become part of this amazing club is a dream come true. This has been the best club in England over the past 10 years.

"And it has also handed opportunities to players from the academy like Phil Foden and Nico O'Reilly which shows that the pathway is there.

"It is a privilege to be here and I'm delighted to have joined."