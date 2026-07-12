Argentina's Scaloni says England World Cup semi 'just a football game'

KANSAS CITY: Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni insisted Wednesday's heavyweight World Cup semi-final against England was "just a football game" after his side beat Switzerland 3-1 in the last eight.

Alexis Mac Allister put the defending champions ahead early in Kansas City on Saturday but Dan Ndoye scored a deserved equaliser midway through the second half.

Disaster struck minutes later for Switzerland when Breel Embolo was shown a second yellow card for simulation, reducing them to 10 men.

Julian Alvarez broke Swiss hearts in the 112th minute before substitute Lautaro Martinez added a last-gasp third.

Argentina now turn their attention to the semi-final in Atlanta, which promises to be a tense encounter.

The history of matches between England and Argentina is peppered with flashpoints on the pitch, set against a lingering sovereignty dispute over the Falkland Islands, known in Spanish as the Malvinas, in the South Atlantic Ocean.

Britain sent a military taskforce in 1982 to reclaim the islands after Argentine troops invaded.

But Scaloni sought to put politics aside after Argentina's victory at the Arrowhead Stadium.

"Look, this is a football game," he said. "OK, so the message is this is a football game. That's what I can say.

"It is a football game and we will be playing against a very tough opponent. They have an excellent coach and this is a football game and that's all."