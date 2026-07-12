Belligols: How Jude marries English traits with 'big-game mentality' in FIFA World Cup

BENGALURU: Even before Norway and England lined up for the anthems, one thing was fairly clear. This was going to be a fair old slog between two Western European nations unaccustomed to the heat and humidity of coastal Florida. The feels-like temperature was hovering around the 40*c and the first twenty or so minutes were being played at walking pace; England stringing together passes and Norway preferring to maintain shape. Pressing triggers were minimal as both sides slowly started to come to terms with the heat and humidity. Off the TV, the sweat was visible. For all intents and purposes, the speed of the game suggested this was a pre-season friendly rather than a World Cup quarterfinal.

That the game’s first shot on goal came in the 29th minute was proof enough that the conditions weren’t really suited for elite outdoor football. But one man rose above it all to beat both the conditions and Norway. Jude Bellingham. In a match billed as one between two of the game’s best No. 9s currently — Harry Kane and Erling Haaland — it was Haaland’s great friend and former colleague at Borussia Dortmund who decided the contest to drag his team to only their fourth semifinal in the history of the tournament.

Norway had taken the lead through Andreas Schjelderup in the 36th minute, a cross-cum-shot that flew across Jordan Pickford before nestling in the top corner. England are a fine team with a fine collection of individuals, but what they have seldom had is the ‘I’m him’ character. Kane, one of the frontrunners for the Ballon d’Or, has frequently bailed them out, but even he can occasionally be found wanting. It’s why Bellingham is different gravy. He’s very much ‘I’m him’. Main character energy. Without the Real Madrid midfielder, England would have been packing their bags home. Now, they have a genuine chance of ending 60 years of anguish.

For his first goal, he received Anthony Gordon’s pass on the edge of the area. With no clear option in front of him, he decided to do the hardest option. Marshalled by three Norwegian bodies, the first touch was inch-perfect. It allowed him some space inside the penalty area before two further touches opened an angle of sorts for him to shoot at goal. The fourth touch — the finish — had to be precise. It was exactly that as he arrowed it past the keeper. It was the kind of imagination and invention many an England team had previously been lacking on the game’s biggest stages.

If the first goal was all high-grade art and weapons-grade skill, the second was good, old poacher’s instinct honed on the streets of Birmingham and polished in Germany and Spain. After Eberechi Eze had recycled possession back to Morgan Rogers, the midfielder’s long-range effort was parried by Orjan Nyland to a dangerous area. There were six Norwegian bodies in the box, but the one who reacted the quickest was Bellingham, who was already on his toes as he had anticipated a mistake. A sliding first-time right-footed finish sent the England fans into raptures at the beginning of extra-time. Six goals and a pair of braces in consecutive knockout matches on the game’s biggest stage: at 23, the second youngest to do it. The youngest? Pele in 1958.

There’s something arresting about Bellingham as a footballer. He’s very English in the way he plays the game — passionate and front-footed — but he marries this with some very un-English traits. He’s a man built for the biggest occasions. A mentality monster who scores the kind of goals for England they have been famous for letting in the past. Even as other English bodies and legs were giving up on them in the wilting heat and humidity, he found a higher plane.

On Wednesday night, he will come face to face against a nation and footballers who like nothing more than beating the English. Even if England as a team may find that challenge of facing the holders daunting, Bellingham will be waiting.

He has been waiting his entire adult life for a moment like this.

'Very lucky '

Thomas Tuchel, was angry with his England team after they needed extra-time on Saturday to end Norway's historic run in sweltering Miami. "We made life very, very difficult for ourselves today," Tuchel said afterwards.

"The result is fantastic. The last four is amazing, but not happy with the performance... we were very lucky today."

Bellingham, when asked about his coach's remarks, responded: "Yeah, well, whatever. Whatever." "It's difficult out there. It's a tough shift. All the players put in a tough shift, so my thoughts and appreciation go to the players who were out there," he said.