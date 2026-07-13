FIFA World Cup 2026: Why Spain versus France will be a battle of sporting fundamentals

It is kind of why the first semifinal is basically a clash of styles. Spain hog the ball while France know they are at their destructive best in the first 10 seconds after regaining possession. Take a look at the possession and passing metrics of both sides in their first six matches and this becomes clearer. For Spain, it’s 734 and 74 % (Cape Verde), 668 and 67 % (Saudi Arabia), 553 and 67 % (Uruguay),570 and 64 % (Austria), 467 and 55 % (Portugal) and 598 and 68 % (Belgium). For France, it’s 505 and 53 % (Senegal), 540 and 56 % (Iraq), 480 and 57 % (Norway), 484 and 61 % (Sweden), 510 and 76 % (Paraguay), and 432 and 48 % (Morocco).

The two-time champions make fewer passes and, generally, as a result, have less possession. Tuesday’s encounter at Dallas will generally follow the same pattern. Spain will have more of the ball — curiously enough, both teams will prefer it — and they will also press more aggressively once they lose it. Among the top eight teams at the World Cup, they have recovered the ball in under 12 seconds (by this metric, Didier Deschamps’ side are more laissez-faire) when they lose it. Deschamps’s interpretation of the sport has evolved over the years. In fact, he was fairly rigid when he took over the French team a decade ago. But over the last two years, he has given the keys to his forward line to express themselves without implementing the sort of structure fundamental to juego de posicion. In footballing terms, this is relationism. To implement this style, player chemistry and understanding trump any kind of system one might want to implement. One would argue that this system has been key to getting the best of Mbappe, Dembele and Michael Olise as a trio. Imagine giving Michaelangelo a blank canvas but with caveats.

The first semifinal between France and Spain, then, is really a battle between the football of the streets in the narrow Parisian banlieues and the one crafted at La Masia and the Basque Country.