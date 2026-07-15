England v Argentina: World Cup battles

ATLANTA: England will face Argentina in the World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday, renewing a bitter rivalry in the tournament that stretches back to the early 1960s.

1962 - First round in Rancagua, Chile

England won 3-1 in a match that had none of the controversy of subsequent meetings between the two sides. They went on to reach the quarter-finals while Argentina exited in the first round.

1966 - Quarter-final at Wembley, England

A bad-tempered affair marred by some vicious challenges by Argentina, who had captain Antonio Rattin sent off for dissent. Rattin took almost 10 minutes to leave the pitch.

The South Americans defended in numbers and made it difficult for England before Geoff Hurst scored in a 1-0 win.

England boss Alf Ramsey was so incensed by Argentina's tactics that he branded the visiting team "animals", barring his players from swapping shirts with their opponents.

Rattin died on Saturday at the age of 89, on the day England and Argentina qualified for the semi-finals of the 2026 tournament.