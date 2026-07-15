Manchester United sign Aston Villa midfielder Tielemans

LONDON: Manchester United on Tuesday announced the signing of Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa for a reported fee of £35 million ($47 million).

The 29-year-old, who has signed a five-year deal at Old Trafford, has just returned from the World Cup, where he captained Belgium to the quarter-finals.

He is the club's third signing of the summer transfer window after the arrivals of midfielder Andrey Santos from Chelsea and goalkeeper Karl Darlow from Leeds.

"It's hard to describe just how proud I am to join Manchester United," said Tielemans.

"Signing for such a special club feels incredible. It is the culmination of years of dedication since I first fell in love with football.

"I have had the privilege of experiencing success in the game and it has only increased my determination to achieve more.

"The ambition from everyone at the club is extremely clear -- we are all determined to push for the biggest trophies over the coming years."