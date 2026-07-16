Tens of thousands of Argentine soccer fans celebrate their team’s World Cup semifinal victory

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: Tens of thousands of soccer fans flooded the streets of Argentina’s capital on Wednesday evening in a collective eruption of ecstasy over their national team’s 2-1 victory over England to reach the World Cup final.

Some screamed, others cried — and the most frenzied sprinted shirtless in pouring winter rain through the streets of Buenos Aires, their bodies painted in blue and white national colors. Young men and women scaled lamp posts and traffic lights, waving Argentine flags. Many sobbed, completely overwhelmed by the moment.

The celebrations — likely to last long into the night — followed Lautaro Martinez’s winning goal two minutes into injury time in the game in Atlanta. Defending champions Argentina will now play Spain in the World Cup final on Sunday.

“Look around at all these strangers, jumping and dancing together,” said Rosana Beto Cruz, a 48-year-old Catholic nun caught in the sea of Argentine fans streaming toward the Obelisk, the city’s soaring downtown monument, chanting songs, blaring car horns and setting off fireworks.

“The World Cup, our national team, it makes this happen,” she added.

Argentina now seeks another trophy

The public joy, many fans said, wasn’t so much about advancing to the finals or defending the title they won four years ago in Qatar as it was about crushing their nation’s historical adversary.

Wednesday’s semifinal was the latest chapter in a long-running feud that has transcended the pitch to encompass British control over the disputed Falkland Islands, which Argentina calls the Malvinas and claims as its sovereign territory.