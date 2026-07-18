Argentina and Spain will play for the World Cup trophy and, in a first, the winner gets rings

NEW YORK: Argentina and Spain are playing for more than the World Cup trophy on Sunday. They're playing for rings as well.

For the first time, FIFA is awarding rings to commemorate a championship. Title-winning teams receiving rings is a tradition in North American sports that dates back to the late 19th century, but something that isn't commonplace in other parts of the world.

With this final in the U.S., the move by FIFA seems to be a nod to that tradition. Players on the World Cup-winning team will get gold medals, as usual, and the captain and coach of the winning team will get temporary rings as well shortly after the title match.

Eventually, the winning team will get 30 customized rings. The World Cup trophy will be on one side, while the other side will be created "to reflect the identity of the winning team," FIFA said.

Only 2,026 rings — a nod to the year — will be made, and each will be individually numbered, custom-fitted and delivered with its own certificate of authenticity. The 1,996 rings that will not go to the winning team will be on sale to the public.