Disappointed France and England meet for third place in the World Cup

MIAMI GARDENS: France and England agree on this: Neither team wanted to be playing on Saturday.

France was a favorite to win the World Cup. England was close to ending a decades-long wait for its first World Cup title since 1966.

Both fell one match short of their ultimate goals after losses in the semifinals. And instead of playing in Sunday's final — that game will be between Argentina and Spain — England and France will face each other in a consolation match for third place.

"None of us wanted to play in this game for third place," France defender Ibrahima Konate said Friday. "But we don't have a choice to play. France and England have a big story together. And yeah, we are looking forward for the game tomorrow, and let's see what will happen."

Though the match will provide little more than moral victories, it may give Thomas Tuchel a chance to regain favor after the England coach faced widespread criticism about his tactical choices in the Three Lions' semifinal loss to Argentina.

"Nobody wants to be, tomorrow, in this game," Tuchel said Friday evening. "All of these four teams wanted to be in New York (at the final). But it is an official World Cup game. It's a chance to have the best result in 60 years for England. Mentality is not something that you switch on and switch off as you like it. It is a moment to show that we are actually made of what we showed through the whole tournament."