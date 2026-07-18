FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi to get 'special attention' from Spain, says de la Fuente

NEW YORK: Luis de la Fuente said Spain planned to pay "special attention" to Lionel Messi in Sunday's World Cup final but ruled out trying to man-mark the Argentina captain.

De la Fuente told reporters at a press conference on Friday that he knows from experience the challenges of using man-to-man marking against the eight-time Ballon D'Or winner.

The Spain coach recalled an experience from when he was coaching Sevilla's youth team while Messi was playing junior football for Barcelona, underlining how it was impossible to keep him quiet for the whole match.

"I first encountered him when I was coaching the Sevilla youth team," he said. "We went to Barcelona, and I had heard great things about a kid named Messi.

"So we assigned a player to mark him man-to-man, but in the 70th minute, I substituted the marker because he was on a yellow card. The score was 0-0, and in the span of 15 minutes, Messi scored four goals against us."

"So we won't use man-to-man marking this time. We have to stay alert and pay special attention, certainly," de la Fuente added.

Messi, 39, has produced a series of vintage performances for Argentina to carry them into Sunday's final, which will almost certainly be the veteran's last appearance in the World Cup.

"Messi is one of a kind," de la Fuente said. "An example for young athletes in terms of his attitude and behaviour, especially given the spectacular World Cup he is playing at his age."