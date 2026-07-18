FIFA World Cup 2026: The church of Messi

THE former professor and writer, David Foster Wallace, once compared Roger Federer to a religious experience. Lionel Messi, then, is an emotional experience. He makes you feel things you didn't even know you were capable of experiencing in the first place.

However, it wasn't always like this. Till a Covid-affected Copa America in 2021, the Messi of Argentina had been a byword for disappointment. Both inside and outside the country's borders. Inside it, the ones who had watched Diego Maradona win a World Cup, called him a bottler. The more extreme ones used to call him 'son of a 'b*t*h'. "My six year old son, Thiago, asked me why they were killing me in Argentina, he had revealed in an interview in 2019. "He asks me why they don't want me." The usually shy attacker said he had been called 'son of a b*t*h' by 'people who are into everything that's said'. "There are new lies everyday."

Off the field, he was managing an anxiety issue. "I don't know what it is. But I had a thousand exams," Messi had told the Argentinian broadcaster TyC Sports once. "I start to feel nauseous to the point where I almost vomit, and then it goes away." It comes with the territory of trying to satisfy the demands and expectations of millions of people in a country where football freely intertwines with its Catholic roots.

On the occasion of Maradona's 38th birthday in 1998, a group of fans started a new religion — Iglesia Maradoniana (Church of Maradona) — in Rosario. Even among countries where there's an outsized importance to sport, football isn't just at the very heart and soul of Argentina. It's the heart and soul.

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Messi's life changed on the night of June 26, 2016. The prodigal son, Maradona reborn, in the eyes of many of his compatriots, had let them down. The Albiceleste, trophyless at senior level for over 20 years, had lost a third final under Messi's watch in as many years. After losing that Copa America, he announced his retirement. "I tried my hardest," he announced less than an hour after losing to Chile. "I was not able to win. I tried everything possible. It hurts me more than anyone, but it is evident that this is not for me. I want more than anyone to win a title with the national team, but unfortunately, it did not happen." He wept so much that even his great rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, three weeks out from leading Portugal to a triumph at the Euros, felt sad.

In a country where Messi had already been deified by some — 'tocado por Dios (touched by God)' — this was a seismic sports news story and it ran for weeks.

When the news of that seismic announcement dropped, Emiliano Martinez was 23, Nahuel Molina was 18, Cristian Romero was 18, Lisandro Martinez was 18, Nicolas Tagliafico was 23, Leandro Paredes was 22, Giuliano Simeone was 13, Alexis Mac Allister was 18, Enzo Fernandez was 15 and Alvarez was 17. They were spread out in Argentina or in Europe. Divided by borders but united by grief; their childhood hero was in distress. For over a decade, they had seen their great hope give them nothing but joy once every week for 10 months every year. In 2014, they had watched Messi take them on a journey none of them had experienced before. Before they became colleagues, they had posters of Messi in their bedrooms. Before they became teammates, they were fans (a comparison between Sachin Tendulkar and most of his teammates at the 2011 cricket World Cup within this context would be applicable here).

All of them had harboured a dream of representing their country. In 2026, the 10 other members of the starting XI against England had long since realised that dream. But, for all of them, and for the other 15 members in the dug-out, every day is a 'pinch me' moment.

To the world, Messi may be a legendary 39-year-old in the final moments of his career. To the other 25 men from Argentina at the World Cup, he's their Captain America, Iron Man and Hulk all rolled into one. Their superhero who can do no wrong.

It's why this current batch of Argentine footballers repeatedly say ‘I want to win for Messi’ in different ways. It’s also kind of why they tossed him in the air after that win against Egypt in the Round of 16. "We all wanted to embrace him," midfielder Paredes told broadcasters after the game. "Make him feel that we will stay by his side till the very end… we also play for him because we don’t want that day to come when this is his last match for us."

Martinez, who emerged as one of the best keepers at the 2022 World Cup, went further in an interview with an Argentine media house a few years ago. "I want to die for him." It was a reaction shared by Simeone post the semifinals against England.

The Argentina squad is filled with players who won big titles for their clubs. But for all of them, the devotion to their captain is total. A lot of people have compared this to a cult but that would be missing the point. Because, quite clearly, this love and affection also flows from Messi towards the team.

It's why this is the most united and resilient international team out there. All for one. One for all.

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A few people have still not grasped the enormity of what Messi has done this World Cup. So, to elongate one social media post from a week ago, imagine Pele challenging Mario Kempes at the World Cup in 1978 or Paolo Rossi leading the line next to Roberto Baggio in 1994 or Luiz Ronaldo scoring eight goals at his home World Cup in 2014 or Thomas Muller playing and scoring for Germany in the 2030 World Cup or Harry Kane being England's No. 9 in Saudi Arabia in eight years' time.

Oliver Kahn, a pundit on Zee5 and the only goalkeeper to win the Golden Ball in the history of the tournament, did have his doubts about Messi pre-tournament. The German, like scores of other former players, has been surprised by the level he has displayed in the US. "I think so, yes," he tells The New Indian Express. "I have asked myself 'can he really stay on that level of performance for the whole tournament?' Because he's 39 years old and if you look at his performance, especially in the first games, scoring a lot of goals, he has the advantage and freedom to play wherever he wants because he knows that 'this is my team, they will play for me'. I doubted it, I thought 'can he play all games?'"

He has featured in all games and has proved to be the difference maker. In what will most definitely be the last meaningful match of his career, will he sprinkle his stardust one final time? Maybe, irrespective of what happens on Sunday, his fans are already planning an Iglesia Messiah next to its spiritual predecessor.

For the 25 players and their leader, though, none of that matters. The only thing is La Cuarta Estrella. The Fourth Star.