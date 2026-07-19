World Cup moments: Viking row and minnows sparkle

The first 48-team World Cup has provided a thrilling spectacle and a string of compelling storylines.

AFP Sport picks out some of the key talking points after more than five weeks of action in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Hotshots

The race for the Golden Boot caught fire early and has remained absorbing until the final weekend.

The names at the top of the charts are a who's who of the world's top marksmen -- including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane.

Mbappe, who scored twice in France's 6-4 defeat by England in Saturday's third-place playoff, leads Messi by two goals with just Sunday's final to come.

The Frenchman is also now the top goalscorer in World Cup history -- with 22 to his name across three tournaments, one ahead of Messi.

Minnows sparkle

Debutants Cape Verde finished the group stage unbeaten and advanced from a section that included former champions Spain and Uruguay.

"To be honest, it feels like I'm living in a fairytale," said Deroy Duarte after his team set up a last-32 match against defending champions Argentina.

The African nation pushed Lionel Messi's men to the brink, twice coming from behind, before a winner for Argentina in extra-time.

Caribbean island Curacao -- the smallest country to compete at a World Cup by both population -- also had their moment of glory, holding Ecuador to a goalless draw after an opening 7-1 hammering by Germany.