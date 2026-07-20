Argentina’s Martinez plays cool in net, even as teammates turn reckless in historic World Cup final

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.: Emiliano Martinez was cool as could be in goal, even as impatience and frustration brewed among his fiery Argentine teammates. Playing with a broken finger, he broke a World Cup final record for saves.

The star goalkeeper just couldn’t hold up after Argentina’s unyielding, ruthless aggression steered La Albiceleste into a red card and left them a man down in extra time.

Spain’s Ferran Torres smashed the ball past Martínez for his first goal of the World Cup to make it 1-0 in the 106th minute, enough on Sunday to send the team past Lionel Messi and Argentina for its first title since 2010.

Martinez, the World Cup-winning keeper from 2022, again used his imposing 6-foot-5 frame to stand tall with a record 11 saves and kept Argentina’s bid for a second straight World Cup title alive.

His teammates spent much of the match chasing Spain around the pitch. And while Argentina’s pugnacious style served it well rallying from deficits throughout this tournament, it backfired Sunday.

The first sign of trouble came when Leandro Paredes nearly earned two yellow cards on one play. Officials missed him shoving Rodri in the back in the 52nd minute, but he was carded for pushing down Dani Olmo during the testy confrontation that followed.