End of an era: Farewell Messi, you'll be missed

DON'T be sad that it's over. Smile that it happened.

These two sentences have generally been repeated time and again when something comes to an end. Job. Relationship. Streak. Career. On Sunday afternoon, long after Lionel Messi had departed the cavernous New York/ New Jersey Stadium, it was impossible not to feel sadness but also smile at the same time. One of the greatest athletes had likely played his last meaningful match in the sport he had come to own over the last two decades. It has been nothing but a privilege to watch him for more than 20 years, right from wunderkind to prince to king.

Inter Miami's next game in the Eastern Conference is on Wednesday night (local time), but from a broader perspective, this may well be it. For the vast majority of people who fell in love because of his Barcelona or, more recently, Argentina exploits, there may be no more Messi moments. No more watching that little shake of the hip, the clipped cross to the back-stick from the right half-space, no more bullying defenders, no more first-time left-foot finishes from just outside the box… no more Messi (he will likely continue playing with the franchise considering he has a contract till 2028).

If his month with the national team in Qatar was the perfect closure after more than a decade of heartache, his final odyssey in the US over the last 40 days was the icing on the cake: a kind of farewell tour where he played out all of his greatest hits. Every day, you woke up not knowing if today would be that final day. Every night, you went back to sleep knowing full well that there would be one more batch of 90 minutes either in front of your eyes or on TV screens or on an OTT platform. On Sunday night, as the world slept, Messi fans silently wept.

They had just seen their superhero in his final World Cup match.

A ringside view to Da Vinci's last creation. Watching Shakespeare pen his final sentence. Listening to Beethoven's concluding symphony.

There will of course be disappointment that Messi couldn't conjure magic one last time. A final against this Spain side was always going to be a tough challenge, and it came to pass. La Roja, who picked up their second World Cup, denied him time and space, and for once in this tournament, his age showed. Barring a couple of moments in extra-time, he was shackled as the opponents cut off the supply lines and denied him and his colleagues oxygen. But pull the curtains back; this wasn't like that other final he lost in 2014.