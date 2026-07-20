Enzo Fernandez joins World Cup final red card hall of shame

PARIS: Argentina's Enzo Fernandez on Sunday joined the hall of shame of those players sent off in a World Cup final.

Fernandez's sending off also gave Argentina an unwanted record as the country to have had the most red cards in World Cup final history.

AFP Sport lists the previous quintet:

1990

Pedro Monzon (ARG)

He had only been on the pitch for 20 minutes -- replacing Argentinian hardman defender Oscar Ruggeri -- when his high tackle on West German striker Jurgen Klinsmann resulted in a red card.

Klinsmann was renowned for extravagant swan dives but even that reputation did not save Monzon from making history of the wrong kind -- the first man to be sent off in a final.

Gustavo Dezotti (ARG)

Monzon was probably just drying himself off after his early shower when teammate Dezotti trudged from the pitch for a second booking after barging into Jurgen Kohler.