Missing the World Cup? Relief is on the way next summer with the Women’s World Cup in Brazil

It’s the women’s turn now.

The next World Cup, the women’s edition, is set for next summer in Brazil. Just as Spain won the men’s trophy in the recently concluded tournament, that nation’s women were the champions three years ago.

Currently the top-ranked women’s team in the world, Spain topped England 1-0 in the 2023 Women’s World Cup final in Sydney. That squad was loaded with talent, including Ballon d’Or winners Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas, as well as young star Salma Paralluelo.

In a television interview following the men’s final, Spain star Rodri paid Bonmati the ultimate compliment: “I’m trying to see if I can get to her level.”

The memories of 2023 aren’t so sweet for the United States, which was knocked out of the tournament in the round of 16 by Sweden. Still, the U.S. has won four World Cup titles and is currently ranked No. 2 in the world.

The United States will host Spain twice in October, serving as a tuneup for CONCACAF qualifying to start in late November in Texas. The friendly matches against Spain could provide a glimpse of what both teams might look like next summer.

“We know Spain is an amazing team, and I think we’re just really looking forward to having this prep. Especially before qualifying,” said U.S. midfielder Lily Yohannes. “And yeah, I think it will be a really great opportunity for us. Playing these players, I played against them in the Champions League, and I know how great they are.”