Antoine Griezmann scores in MLS debut as Orlando City beat Earthquakes 4-0

SAN JOSE: Antoine Griezmann scored in his MLS debut, David Brekalo and Iván Angulo each scored his first goal of the season, and Orlando City beat the San Jose Earthquakes 4-0 on Wednesday night in the first game for both teams since before the World Cup break.

Griezmann was acquired in March from Atlético Madrid — where he is the club's all-time leading scorer with 211 goals and 97 assists in 488 matches — with the understanding that the 35-year-old forward would report to Orlando after the conclusion of the La Liga season.

Braian Ojeda added a goal for Orlando (5-9-2). Maxime Crépeau had seven saves.

Brekalo was left unmarked and flicked in a header off a perfectly placed free kick played into the center of the area by Eduard Atuesta to open the scoring in the seventh minute.

Atuesta pushed a pass to Angulo, who faced no pressure as he approached the penalty box and ripped a low shot that skipped past Gunn to make it 2-0 in the 29th minute. It was Angulo's first goal since Oct. 5, 2024 against Cincinnati.

Angus Gunn made his MLS debut and had three saves for the Earthquakes (10-4-2).

Gunn, a 30-year-old Scotland international, signed with San Jose on July 8 after he was released by the Premier League's Nottingham Forest FC. The Earthquakes traded goalkeeper Daniel De Sousa Britto — known simply as "Daniel" — to Dallas on July 9.

Daniel had 14 shutouts in 78 regular-season starts across three-plus seasons with San Jose.