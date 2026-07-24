Jürgen Klopp named new Germany coach with eyes on 2030 World Cup

FRANKFURT, Germany: Germany has hired Jürgen Klopp to coach its national team, giving the ex-Liverpool manager a daunting task to turn around the fortunes of a squad which failed yet again at the World Cup.

Klopp signed a contract to coach Germany through to the 2030 World Cup, the German soccer federation said as he was presented at a news conference Friday.

“It’s a big honor to be sitting here,” Klopp said. “I had an idea how big the job of national team coach is, but when you’re being directly connected with it, you really feel the scale and the responsibility even more.”

He replaces Julian Nagelsmann, who quit after Germany’s loss to Paraguay meant it failed to reach the last 16 of a men’s World Cup for the third time in a row.

It is Klopp’s first coaching job since he left Liverpool in 2024 citing fatigue. He said he was “recharged” in comments while in talks over the Germany job.

Klopp said Friday he would be prepared to leave without any severance pay if it doesn’t work out, and threatened to resign if the media doesn’t “leave my family in peace”.

Klopp’s arrival follows talks during the World Cup

The man known for thrilling “heavy metal football” at Liverpool, Klopp was Germany’s preferred candidate as soon as Nagelsmann quit.

Over weeks of talks, the 59-year-old German — 20 years older than Nagelsmann — stayed in the United States as a World Cup pundit for a German-language broadcaster.

The federation also held talks with the Red Bull group, where Klopp spent the last year and a half as “head of global soccer” advising its worldwide group of soccer clubs.