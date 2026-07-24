Jürgen Klopp named new Germany coach with eyes on 2030 World Cup

FRANKFURT, Germany: Germany has hired Jürgen Klopp to coach its national team, giving the ex-Liverpool manager a daunting task to turn around the fortunes of a squad which failed yet again at the World Cup.
Klopp signed a contract to coach Germany through to the 2030 World Cup, the German soccer federation said as he was presented at a news conference Friday.
“It’s a big honor to be sitting here,” Klopp said. “I had an idea how big the job of national team coach is, but when you’re being directly connected with it, you really feel the scale and the responsibility even more.”
He replaces Julian Nagelsmann, who quit after Germany’s loss to Paraguay meant it failed to reach the last 16 of a men’s World Cup for the third time in a row.
It is Klopp’s first coaching job since he left Liverpool in 2024 citing fatigue. He said he was “recharged” in comments while in talks over the Germany job.
Klopp said Friday he would be prepared to leave without any severance pay if it doesn’t work out, and threatened to resign if the media doesn’t “leave my family in peace”.
Klopp’s arrival follows talks during the World Cup
The man known for thrilling “heavy metal football” at Liverpool, Klopp was Germany’s preferred candidate as soon as Nagelsmann quit.
Over weeks of talks, the 59-year-old German — 20 years older than Nagelsmann — stayed in the United States as a World Cup pundit for a German-language broadcaster.
The federation also held talks with the Red Bull group, where Klopp spent the last year and a half as “head of global soccer” advising its worldwide group of soccer clubs.
German federation president Bernd Neuendorf said there wouldn’t be a typical release fee paid to Red Bull for Klopp. Instead, the federation pays one million euros ($1.14 million) to a Red Bull-linked charity and has agreed to hold three national team games in the eastern city of Leipzig, where Red Bull backs the city’s Bundesliga club team.
Klopp faces a tough introduction to his first national team job with four Nations League games in 11 days against the Netherlands, Greece and Serbia in late September and early October.
Mertesacker joins Klopp in Germany setup
Germany hasn’t won a knockout game at a World Cup since beating Argentina in the 2014 final. Now a player from that team will be working alongside Klopp.
Former defender Per Mertesacker joins Klopp as the federation’s new managing director for sport, with a role overseeing the German men’s national teams and an emphasis on bringing players through youth national teams to star for the senior team. He will start the role in January and joins after eight years running Arsenal’s academy.