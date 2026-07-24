Spain coach De la Fuente says Argentina’s conduct after World Cup final was ‘unacceptable’

GENEVA: As FIFA investigates Argentina’s conduct after the World Cup final, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has described the incidents as “intolerable and unacceptable.”

FIFA asked one of its disciplinary prosecutors Monday to report back on testy on-field confrontations after Spain’s 1-0 win in extra time Sunday to dethrone the defending champion.

Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes physically tangled with Spain players Eric Garcia and Gavi, and Spain captain Rodri was hit in the stomach as he ran past Argentina defender Nahuel Molina.

“It cannot be allowed,” De la Fuente told Spanish public broadcaster TVE on Thursday, adding he did not see the incidents at the time while “celebrating with other people.”

“In any case, I find it intolerable and unacceptable from players of that caliber, whom I had been praising in the days before and who have a magnificent coach,” the Spain coach said.

FIFA has given no details of the remit for its investigator, or if witness statements could be sought from Spain players and staff.

Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala apologized Wednesday for his confrontation with Dani Olmo, which he described as a shove and not a punch.

Coach praises Spain’s restraint

De la Fuente praised his players in the TVE interview for how they handled the situation at MetLife Stadium.

“I want to highlight our behavior in the face of that kind of aggression and provocation,” the coach said. “Our players always kept their composure and behaved like true professionals.”

The Spain squad stood in a guard of honor for Argentina players walking to the podium to get their medals from U.S. President Donald Trump. Minutes later, when Rodri lifted the trophy, most of the Argentina squad turned their backs on the ceremonial moment