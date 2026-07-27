Alonso says 'great signing' Rogers can rejuvenate Chelsea

SYDNEY: New Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso on Monday said Morgan Rogers was "a great signing" who would make the club more competitive and expected the England midfielder to "link really well" with Cole Palmer.

The versatile Rogers was signed from Aston Villa last week for £117 million ($157 million), a record for a British player.

Alonso said he was "delighted" to lure the 23-year-old to Stamford Bridge ahead of his first match in charge, a pre-season friendly against Western Sydney Wanderers on Tuesday.

"It's a great signing. I think that in that position, we needed an important player, and I'm sure that there were not many more better options than Morgan," the Spaniard told reporters.

"So we are delighted. It means a lot for everyone."

The swoop is a significant statement of intent from Chelsea, who finished 10th in the Premier League last season and missed out on Europe.

Alonso will have to find a way to accommodate Rogers, Palmer, Pedro Neto, Estevao Willian and another close-season signing, Geovany Quenda, into his attacking midfield positions.

"I have a plan. I have an idea. I can see them linking really well," Alonso said on how Morgan could fit in alongside Palmer. The pair are close friends who have similar playing styles.

"You need to have a good mix, good stability players, and players that can play with more freedom," Alonso added.

"And if we get that balance right, and we get those special players in the right positions, with good control, I think that we will be more competitive with the ball and against the ball."