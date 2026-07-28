France hires former soccer great Zinedine Zidane as men’s national team coach

PARIS: Zinedine Zidane is France’s new coach, replacing Didier Deschamps at the helm of the team he led to glory as arguably its greatest ever player.

French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo announced Zidane’s appointment at the FFF headquarters in Paris on Tuesday, saying he has been given a 4-year contract.

“I’m excited,” Zidane said, clenching his fists. “The France team makes you dream,” he said. “We have extraordinary players, an extraordinary team.

“I’ve waited five years for this chance, so that’s why I’m a bit emotional,” said Zidane, adding that it was the happiest day of his career as coach.

His usually calm voice broke a little as he spoke more about what it meant to him.

“I’ve always watched this side as a fan and also as a future coach, I won’t hide it.” Zidane said. “That’s why I didn’t take a club side. I told myself that the only thing I wanted to do after Madrid was taking the France team.”

Diallo called the hiring of Zidane “an exceptional moment, exceptional because of the person sat next to me,” adding that Zidane “is one of the legends of French soccer.”

The 54-year-old Zidane has not coached since leaving Real Madrid in 2021.

“For me it’s a continuity, a dream,” Zidane said. “I had some offers during the five years I was away to take charge of a club but I turned them all down for the France team. It was the only thing I wanted to do.”

Zidane called it “an immense joy” to take charge of the team he starred for.