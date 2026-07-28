France set to name new head coach with Zidane likely to replace Deschamps

PARIS: France's soccer federation was set to announce a new head coach for the national men's squad Tuesday, with Zinedine Zidane expected to replace Didier Deschamps.

Federation president Philippe Diallo was due to make an announcement at 11 a.m. local time in Paris.

The 54-year-old Zidane helped Les Bleus win the World Cup in 1998 and the European Championship two years later in a team that was captained by Deschamps. Zidane won the coveted Ballon d'Or trophy in '98.

Zidane won three straight Champions League titles as Real Madrid coach from 2016-18, but hasn't coached anywhere since leaving the Spanish giant in 2021 after his second stint.

Deschamps was in charge for 14 years and led Les Bleus to the World Cup title in 2018. He stepped aside after the recent World Cup, where France lost to Spain in the semifinals.