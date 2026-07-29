US goalkeeper Matt Freese says he’ll never get over his team’s loss to Belgium in the World Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C.: Goalkeeper Matt Freese admits he’s not quite gotten over the United States’ abrupt exit from the 2026 World Cup following a 4-1 loss to Belgium in the round of 16.

And quite frankly, he’s not sure he ever will.

“Big losses in tough moments are things you never really get over because they stay with you for the rest of your career,” Freese told The Associated Press ahead of the Major League Soccer All-Star Game coming up Wednesday in Charlotte. “They continue to motivate you for the rest of your career.”

Freese made a costly mistake in the loss when he rushed well out of his box to clear a long ball, then hesitated under pressure to kick it away.

Belgium quickly converted the miscue into a goal to take a 3-1 lead in the 57th minute, all but sealing the Americans’ fate.

American soccer fans haven’t let Freese forget about it.

In his first MLS match since the World Cup last week, the New York City FC goalkeeper was reportedly booed by fans every time he touched the ball during the game in Columbus, Ohio.

“It’s important to not let bad things define you, but I think it’s also important not to let good things define you either,” Freese said. “It’s important to be a consistent presence with consistent energy.”

Freese is one of four US national team players selected to the MLS All-Star Game.