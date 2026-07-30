Bengaluru FC sign Argentine midfielder De Iriondo.

Bengaluru FC on Thursday announced their new foreign signing of Argentine midfielder Manuel de Iriondo for a year-long contract.

The 33-year-old joins the Blues after a career spent largely across South America and Europe. Born in Santa Fe, De Iriondo came through the youth ranks at Atlético Rafaela before making his senior breakthrough at Unión Santa Fe, where he spent six years and had a loan spell at Olimpo. He subsequently moved to Europe, turning out for Politehnica Iași in Romania, Grenoble in France, and Rayo Majadahonda in Spain, before a productive two-year stint with Ethnikos Achna in Cyprus.

A composed, technically gifted operator in midfield, de Iriondo is expected to bring a wealth of international experience to Pep Muñoz's squad as the blues continue to build ahead of the 2026-27 Indian Super League season. “He (de Iriondo) understands the game deeply — he knows when to press, when to hold, and how to connect the team. An important addition to our squad, and we are very happy to have him,” coach Munoz said of his new signing.

The new signing himself expressed his excitement at the move: “It's a new challenge for me in India with BFC, and I'm very excited for this one. I've heard a lot of good things about the club, the city and the fans, and I cannot wait to begin training with the rest of the team soon.”