India to face Brazil in int'l friendly in Kolkata on October 3

CHENNAI: Mark your calendars, Indian football fans, because you do not want to miss this out. A star-studded Brazil team will descend to Kolkata in October 3 this year to play the Indian football team at the historic Salt Lake Stadium.

And what better time to mark the month of Dussehra at the City of Joy. World beaters like Casemiro, Matheus Cunha and Marquinhos are expected to be part of this match, and play in this fabled venue.

The fixture, confirmed by both the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and their Brazilian counterparts (CBF) on Thursday, is poised to become the biggest match in Indian football history, bringing the Selecao to Indian soil for the first time.

"A date for the history books. India vs Brazil FIFA International Friendly at Salt Lake Stadium on October 3," the AIFF posted on its official X handle.

The match will see India face their highest-ranked opponents since the FIFA World Ranking system was introduced in 1992, with Brazil currently occupying the fifth spot, the AIFF stated in a release.

Indian football fans may once again get the opportunity to watch star-studded squad led by captain Marquinhos and featuring the likes of Casemiro, Matheus Cunha, Gabriel Magalhaes and Endrick.