England defender John Stones joins Inter Milan and says he is 'hungry to win again'

MILAN: England defender John Stones joined Serie A champion Inter Milan on Thursday, after a decade and numerous titles at Manchester City.

The 32-year-old Stones, who was a free agent after his City contract expired at the end of June, has signed a two-year deal with Inter worth a reported four million euros ($4.6 million) a season.

Stones helped City win six Premier League titles and the Champions League, among other trophies.

"I'm someone who is very hungry to win again," he told Inter's website. "I've been very, very lucky and fortunate to have won so many things in the past. I want to bring that experience here and help the team, help the club and keep learning and growing as a player.

"I'm very excited," Stones added. "Hopefully, I can bring all of my attributes, and I'm very, very open to learning new things and a new way of football and a new league."

Stones' career has also been hindered by injury problems in recent seasons.