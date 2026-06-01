Germany looking for World Cup redemption after successive early exits

BERLIN: The memories of two successive World Cup group-stage exits weigh heavily on the Germany team before another attempt at restoring lost pride.

Surely it couldn’t happen again?

Germany, the four-time world champion, has been on a quest for redemption since its ignoble exit from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar marked a new low for the national team. Hansi Flick, the Germany coach at the time, held on for six more games before making way after three straight defeats.

Julian Nagelsmann took over in time for the 2024 European Championship and marked a new beginning with young, exciting players. Germany, the host, lost to eventual champion Spain in the quarterfinals, when Nagelsmann said there had been little between the teams and bullishly lamented having to wait two years before becoming world champion.

Nagelsmann has maintained that stance and repeated it again Thursday, even if his late decision to recall veteran goalkeeper Manual Neuer from two years of international retirement indicates a lack of conviction in Oliver Baumann, whom he’d previously indicated would be the No. 1 in goal after solid performances in qualifying.

Neuer is the only remaining member of the World Cup-winning team from 2014 in the Germany squad.