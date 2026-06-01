'Z' picks up rights to show football World Cup -- Why and what this means for the future

So does this mean people living in India will legally be able to watch the WC?
Yep, you can put away those dodgy links and shady VPNs. On Tuesday, 'Z', who had gone away from having marquee sports properties, released a statement. "Partners with FIFA to bring 39 global football events including FIFA World Cup 2026," it said. In all, they will show most of the blue-riband FIFA properties including the 2030 men's World Cup as well as the two women's World Cups in 2027 and 2031. However, the statement didn't say anything about Club World Cup, the one area where 'Z' could have monetised over India's still nascent but tangible craze for European club football. 'Z' will show all matches across its English sports channel as well as other channels in specific regional commentary. It will also be available on OTT.
How much is the contract worth for?
The 'Z' statement doesn't mention any monies. But it's significantly lower than what FIFA will have hoped for when they announced the tender last year. Even when they drastically slashed expectations, the traditional broadcast houses preferred to keep their powder dry. A reasonable estimate would be between $20 to $30mn. While the love for international competitive football exists in India, the US timezone has meant very few takers. Plus, this has been a very heavy year for advertisers who are just coming off a home T20 World Cup as well as another IPL.
What does 'Z' entering the sports broadcasting market mean?
'Z' did have a few sports properties but nothing as big or significant as the World Cup. In standalone terms, it's the biggest sporting event in the world. Not even the Olympics can match it in terms of reach, interest. But of course the challenge is to monetise it from an Indian perspective. In the long-term, though, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) will welcome more competition. With the IPL's next rights coming up in the market post the 2027 season, 'Z''s entry into the big-time might just push the boat out in terms of value. If not, Jio may have not even had a serious competitor.
Is this a one-off?
Unlikely, at least if you go by their statement. They made the curious decision of opening it with Swami Vivekananda's views on football. "You will be nearer to heaven through football than the study of Gita." They are also using this as a platform to launch four sports channels, including two HD ones.