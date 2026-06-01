'Z' picks up rights to show football World Cup -- Why and what this means for the future

So does this mean people living in India will legally be able to watch the WC?

Yep, you can put away those dodgy links and shady VPNs. On Tuesday, 'Z', who had gone away from having marquee sports properties, released a statement. "Partners with FIFA to bring 39 global football events including FIFA World Cup 2026," it said. In all, they will show most of the blue-riband FIFA properties including the 2030 men's World Cup as well as the two women's World Cups in 2027 and 2031. However, the statement didn't say anything about Club World Cup, the one area where 'Z' could have monetised over India's still nascent but tangible craze for European club football. 'Z' will show all matches across its English sports channel as well as other channels in specific regional commentary. It will also be available on OTT.

How much is the contract worth for?

The 'Z' statement doesn't mention any monies. But it's significantly lower than what FIFA will have hoped for when they announced the tender last year. Even when they drastically slashed expectations, the traditional broadcast houses preferred to keep their powder dry. A reasonable estimate would be between $20 to $30mn. While the love for international competitive football exists in India, the US timezone has meant very few takers. Plus, this has been a very heavy year for advertisers who are just coming off a home T20 World Cup as well as another IPL.