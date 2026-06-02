Ghana coach Queiroz explains World Cup selection of Partey while player awaits trial

CARDIFF, Wales: Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz has explained why he picked Thomas Partey in his World Cup squad while the former Arsenal midfielder is awaiting a trial in London on multiple charges of rape.

Queiroz cited a presumption of innocence for Partey — who now plays in Spain for Villarreal and has pleaded not guilty — criticized the quick judgements of modern social media and spoke philosophically in comments late Monday ahead of a warmup game in Wales.

“Let events run its normal course, let the river flow and one day when the river meets the ocean we will find the truth,” said Queiroz, a veteran coach going to his fifth straight World Cup after leading his native Portugal and Iran at previous editions.

The 32-year-old Partey is due to stand trial in November or later on allegations dating to his time with Arsenal from 2020-25. A second World Cup player, Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, also is awaiting trial on similar charges, in Paris.

“Today, and this is not only about Thomas, very unfortunately the way social media, and the media sometimes, act with full and total impunity we are condemned even before we have the opportunity to defend ourselves,” Queiroz said in Cardiff where his team plays on Tuesday against Wales.