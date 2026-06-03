Portugal unveil WC jersey numbers; Ruben Neves to wear late Diogo Jota's number 21

The Portugal squad's training session on Tuesday was marked by an emotional tribute to late forward Diogo Jota, as the team unveiled its jersey numbers ahead of the World Cup. Jota's iconic No. 21 shirt will now be worn by his close friend and teammate Ruben Neves.
Jota, who passed away in a road accident last year, continues to hold a special place within the squad. Speaking at Monday's press conference, Neves had reflected on the forward's enduring spiritual presence in the team, making his decision to take over the No. 21 jersey particularly poignant.
The number six jersey will be worn by Matheus Nunes and will play a bit as a right-back. Same will be wearing number 24. Tomas Araujo will be sporting number four on his back, while Nuno Mendes got the number 25, as per Publico.
The remaining lower numbers will see Diogo Costa, Nelson Semedo, Ruben Dias, Diogo Dalot, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Goncalo Ramos, Bernardo Silva and Joao Felix wearing numbers 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 respectively.
After having conquered club glory in every country/continent and having won international titles like the UEFA Euro and the Nations League, the 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo will be making his sixth FIFA World Cup appearance in a pursuit of the game's grandest prize, which continues to elude him despite his legendary status in the game. The veteran's confidence would also be really high after a fantastic Saudi Pro League title-winning season with Al Nassr.
Portugal will prepare for the WC with friendlies against Chile on June 6 and Nigeria on June 10 and will start the WC campaign against Congo on June 17, followed by a clash with Uzbekistan on June 23, before concluding the group stage against Colombia on June 27.
Portugal World Cup squad:
Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rui Silva (Sporting CP); Ricardo Velho (Genclerbirligi Ankara).
Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United); Matheus Nunes (Manchester City), Nelson Semedo (Fenerbahce SK), Joao Cancelo (FC Barcelona), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting CP), Renato Veiga (Villarreal); Ruben Dias (Manchester City); Tomas Araujo (SL Benfica).
Midfielders: Ruben Neves (Al Hilal), Samuel Costa (Mallorca), Joao Neves (PSG), Vitinha (PSG), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).
Forwards: Joao Felix (Al Nassr), Francisco Trincao (Sporting CP), Francisco Conceicao (Juventus), Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Goncalo Guedes (Real Sociedad), Goncalo Ramos (PSG); Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr).
(With inputs from ANI)