Portugal unveil WC jersey numbers; Ruben Neves to wear late Diogo Jota's number 21

The Portugal squad's training session on Tuesday was marked by an emotional tribute to late forward Diogo Jota, as the team unveiled its jersey numbers ahead of the World Cup. Jota's iconic No. 21 shirt will now be worn by his close friend and teammate Ruben Neves.

Jota, who passed away in a road accident last year, continues to hold a special place within the squad. Speaking at Monday's press conference, Neves had reflected on the forward's enduring spiritual presence in the team, making his decision to take over the No. 21 jersey particularly poignant.

The number six jersey will be worn by Matheus Nunes and will play a bit as a right-back. Same will be wearing number 24. Tomas Araujo will be sporting number four on his back, while Nuno Mendes got the number 25, as per Publico.

The remaining lower numbers will see Diogo Costa, Nelson Semedo, Ruben Dias, Diogo Dalot, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Goncalo Ramos, Bernardo Silva and Joao Felix wearing numbers 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 respectively.