World Cup pitches are result of years of engineering to find just the right grass

The World Cup pitches cover so much ground they’ll be hard to ignore. The crews that put them there would prefer if fans didn’t notice them at all.

While it took a herculean effort to engineer the right grass for the different stadiums and to make sure it’s in pristine condition for the duration of the tournament, the goal is that it never really attracts attention.

After all, there’s nothing worse than uneven patches, divots and worn spots that can affect a player’s footing when the focus should be on the games themselves.

“We want to give credit to the pitch managers who do an amazing job to get these canvases presentable, to be beautiful, but also play perfect, and people see it and admire it. But then they go on and say, ‘Oh, what a great goal that was, and what a great header that was,’” said John Sorochan, professor of turfgrass science within the Department of Plant Sciences at the University of Tennessee.

Tennessee and Michigan State have been working for some eight years on the perfect hybrid grass surfaces for the 16 stadiums spread across Canada, Mexico and the United States that will host World Cup games.