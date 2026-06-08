EXCLUSIVE: Hope it gets easier for all women, that's one of the reasons for me to be here — football agent Pimenta's inspirational tale

"It's really male dominated and it was even worse when I started," she says. "I don't know if it got better or if it was because I got into a certain position that people will not say it to my face any more. It's difficult for me to judge but it got easier for me. What I hope is that it gets easier for all women and that's one of the reasons for me to be here.

"There are many men in my field that are conscious that women can do the job but they use the fact that we are women as a way to try and imbalance us, make us feel weak. I think it's also a game to push us back. What I hope is that women will not care for this abuse and that we can keep holding our positions we achieved and we also push forward."

The discrimination she receives these days is across multiple levels. "I'm not only a woman but I'm also an immigrant (her agency is based in Monaco) from what people call a third-world country," the 53-year-old points out. That adds many layers to 'what are you doing here?' She illustrates this with an example. "When my opponents (competitors or other agents) compete for a player, they will say 'but she's a woman, she's Latin, she's from Brazil, she doesn't know what she's saying.'"

****

She was drawn to law from a young age. So majoring in the subject at the University of Sao Paulo before working in the Fernando Henrique Cardoso government in the country of her birth was a natural career path. What wasn't natural, though, was what happened after. During a charity match as a way to celebrate the founding of a new club in Sao Paulo state, she bumped into Mino Raiola. The Italian-Dutch businessman, one of the OG super-agents in the game, struck up an understanding with Pimenta. They kept in touch before the former Pizzeria worker got Pimenta into his agency.