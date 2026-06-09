Captain Wataru Endo says Japan has high World Cup expectations as fans watch Nashville practice

NASHVILLE, Tenn.: Wataru Endo made clear Monday night that Japan has very high expectations for the World Cup.

“We will do our best with pride and passion to achieve something that we’ve never seen before in Japan’s soccer history,” Japan’s captain said.

The Liverpool defensive midfielder and his teammates spent nearly an hour at an open practice jogging around the pitch at GEODIS Park, home of Major League Soccer’s Nashville club, after arriving earlier Monday. Nashville is home before Japan opens the World Cup on Sunday against the Netherlands in Arlington, Texas, in Group F.

More than 5,000 fans were in the stands watching the open practice. While some traveled from Japan, others came from Michigan, Atlanta and even Austin, Texas, for a glimpse of the Samurai Blue. Japan wrapped up the nearly one-hour session with players taking turns tossing or handing gifts to fans.

Takuro Kaya and his son, Yuhi, wore team gear after driving from North Carolina to support Japan. Kaya said his son’s favorite player is Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma, who was left off the squad with an injured hamstring, but that his son was excited to see other players like midfielder Junya Ito.

Kaya and his son also will be traveling to the Dallas area to watch Japan play while expecting a deep run in this World Cup.

“We’re so excited and motivated to come here,” Kaya said.