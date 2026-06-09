It’s bigger. Is it better? A look at the differences between the 1994 and 2026 World Cups

A look at differences between the 1994 World Cup, the first in the United States, and the 2026 tournament, which will be played in the US, Mexico and Canada from June 11 through the final on July 19:

Ticket prices

1994: Ticket prices ranged from $25 to $75 for first-round games ($40-$120 for the opener), and from $180 to $475 for the final at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

2026: When FIFA put individual game tickets on sale in December, prices ranged from $140 to $2,735 for first-round games and from $4,185 to $8,680 for the final. This was the first World Cup with so-called dynamic pricing, meaning the price reflects real or perceived demand. FIFA raised the top price for the final to $10,990 in April.

Tournament size

1994: The tournament was the last World Cup with 24 teams. The field expanded to 32 in 1998.

2026: The tournament expanded again to 48 this year when a new round of 32 was established. The finalists will play eight games, up from seven.

Field size

1993: At the time, FIFA specified fields had to be 68-by-105 meters (74-by-115 yards) but allowed stadium operators to ignore that and keep narrower pitches.

2026: This time, stadiums have been modified to meet the standard.