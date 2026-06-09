Some host cities are aiming to house, not arrest, homeless people ahead of the World Cup

Tiny homes emerge in Seattle

At a vacant lot several miles from Seattle’s stadium, workers were putting the final touches last week on 75 tiny homes.

The 70-square-foot units with a bed, space heater and air conditioner are part of Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson’s ambitious plan to open 500 units of new shelter by the start of the World Cup.

It’s a goal she acknowledges she has missed — by 425 units.

“The World Cup .... provided just kind of a good goal post,” Wilson told the AP in an interview, saying the city will open an additional 228 beds by the end of the summer.

“When you put a number out there, that has the advantage of galvanizing people,” but it can also be framed as a failure if you miss it, Wilson said. “So, I really hope that the message ... is look, we are making progress.”

Homelessness advocates said they weren’t surprised Wilson didn’t meet such a lofty goal within six months of election. The World Cup isn’t what’s important; getting people housed is, they added.

“I’m just happy that anything has happened so far,” said Bruce Drager of Ballard Community Task Force on Homeless and Hunger near where the tiny homes were built.

Camped out with his wife between a sidewalk and train tracks just blocks from the stadium, Chris Moore said he hasn’t heard about the city’s housing plans.

A large encampment nearby has been cleared twice in the five months since he’s been there, said Moore, who’s been homeless for eight years. But dozens of tents were back again a week before the first game.

“I guess because the World Cup’s coming, you don’t want homeless people around,” he said.

Inglewood spruces up stadium area

In Inglewood, California, site of the Los Angeles area stadium, roads were squeaky clean and paved with fresh asphalt. Bright flowers filled planters downtown and near the stadium.